The 52 Morrisons cafes closing across the UK & 17 convenience stores - including West Midlands outlets

In addition the supermarket is closing 18 market kitchens, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

Morrisons said the closures are part of a shake-up which will result in 365 people facing redundancy.

The retailer says the move is part of a plan to refresh its Market Street offer and improve customer experience while managing costs.

Meanwhile it is introducing new sushi counters called Happy Tokyo Asian Kitchen through a partnership with KellyDeli.

The Grocer reports that six of the new counters were installed in October, with more opening in stores including Kirkstall in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Hereford and Bristol Fishponds.

Full Morrisons store closure list

Cafes

Bradford Thornbury – West Yorkshire

Paisley Falside Rd – Renfrewshire, Scotland

London Queensbury – Greater London

Portsmouth – Hampshire

Great Park – Tyne and Wear

Banchory North Deeside Rd – Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Failsworth Poplar Street – Greater Manchester

Blackburn Railway Road – Lancashire

Leeds Swinnow Rd – West Yorkshire

London Wood Green – Greater London

Kirkham Poulton St – Lancashire

Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd – Leicestershire

Stirchley – West Midlands

Leeds Horsforth – West Yorkshire

London Erith – Greater London

Crowborough – East Sussex

Bellshill John St – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

Dumbarton Glasgow Rd – West Dunbartonshire, Scotland

East Kilbride Lindsayfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

East Kilbride Stewartfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

Glasgow Newlands – Glasgow, Scotland

Largs Irvine Rd – North Ayrshire, Scotland

Troon Academy St – South Ayrshire, Scotland

Wishaw Kirk Rd – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

Newcastle upon Tyne Cowgate – Tyne and Wear

Northampton Kettering Road – Northamptonshire

Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk – Worcestershire

Solihull Warwick Rd – West Midlands

Brecon Free St – Powys, Wales

Caernarfon North Rd – Gwynedd, Wales

Hadleigh – Suffolk

Harrow, Hatch End – Greater London

High Wycombe Temple End – Buckinghamshire

Leighton Buzzard Lake St – Bedfordshire

London Stratford – Greater London

Sidcup Westwood Lane – Greater London

Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd – Hertfordshire

Warminster Weymouth St – Wiltshire

Oxted Station Yard – Surrey

Reigate Bell St – Surrey

Borehamwood – Hertfordshire

Weybridge, Monument Hill – Surrey

Bathgate – West Lothian, Scotland

Erskine Bridgewater SC – Renfrewshire, Scotland

Gorleston Blackwell Road – Norfolk

Connah’s Quay – Flintshire, Wales

Mansfield Woodhouse – Nottinghamshire

Elland – West Yorkshire

Gloucester – Metz Way – Gloucestershire

Watford – Ascot Road – Hertfordshire

Littlehampton – Wick – West Sussex

Helensburgh – Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Morrisons Daily convenience stores