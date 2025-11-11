Shropshire Star
Close

The 52 Morrisons cafes closing across the UK & 17 convenience stores - including West Midlands outlets

Morrisons is shutting 52 of its in-store cafes along with 17 convenience stores - which includes outlets in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire

By Fionnuala Bourke
Published
Last updated

In addition the supermarket is closing 18 market kitchens, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

Morrisons said the closures are part of a shake-up which will result in 365 people facing redundancy.

The retailer says the move is part of a plan to refresh its Market Street offer and improve customer experience while managing costs.

Meanwhile it is introducing new sushi counters called Happy Tokyo Asian Kitchen through a partnership with KellyDeli.

The Grocer reports that six of the new counters were installed in October, with more opening in stores including Kirkstall in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Hereford and Bristol Fishponds.

Full Morrisons store closure list

Cafes

  • Bradford Thornbury – West Yorkshire

  • Paisley Falside Rd – Renfrewshire, Scotland

  • London Queensbury – Greater London

  • Portsmouth – Hampshire

  • Great Park – Tyne and Wear

  • Banchory North Deeside Rd – Aberdeenshire, Scotland

  • Failsworth Poplar Street – Greater Manchester

  • Blackburn Railway Road – Lancashire

  • Leeds Swinnow Rd – West Yorkshire

  • London Wood Green – Greater London

  • Kirkham Poulton St – Lancashire

  • Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd – Leicestershire

  • Stirchley – West Midlands

  • Leeds Horsforth – West Yorkshire

  • London Erith – Greater London

  • Crowborough – East Sussex

  • Bellshill John St – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • Dumbarton Glasgow Rd – West Dunbartonshire, Scotland

  • East Kilbride Lindsayfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • East Kilbride Stewartfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • Glasgow Newlands – Glasgow, Scotland

  • Largs Irvine Rd – North Ayrshire, Scotland

  • Troon Academy St – South Ayrshire, Scotland

  • Wishaw Kirk Rd – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • Newcastle upon Tyne Cowgate – Tyne and Wear

  • Northampton Kettering Road – Northamptonshire

  • Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk – Worcestershire

  • Solihull Warwick Rd – West Midlands

  • Brecon Free St – Powys, Wales

  • Caernarfon North Rd – Gwynedd, Wales

  • Hadleigh – Suffolk

  • Harrow, Hatch End – Greater London

  • High Wycombe Temple End – Buckinghamshire

  • Leighton Buzzard Lake St – Bedfordshire

  • London Stratford – Greater London

  • Sidcup Westwood Lane – Greater London

  • Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd – Hertfordshire

  • Warminster Weymouth St – Wiltshire

  • Oxted Station Yard – Surrey

  • Reigate Bell St – Surrey

  • Borehamwood – Hertfordshire

  • Weybridge, Monument Hill – Surrey

  • Bathgate – West Lothian, Scotland

  • Erskine Bridgewater SC – Renfrewshire, Scotland

  • Gorleston Blackwell Road – Norfolk

  • Connah’s Quay – Flintshire, Wales

  • Mansfield Woodhouse – Nottinghamshire

  • Elland – West Yorkshire

  • Gloucester – Metz Way – Gloucestershire

  • Watford – Ascot Road – Hertfordshire

  • Littlehampton – Wick – West Sussex

  • Helensburgh – Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Morrisons Daily convenience stores

  • Gorleston Lowestoft Road – Norfolk

  • Peebles 3-5 Old Town – Scottish Borders, Scotland

  • Shenfield 214 Hutton Road – Essex

  • Poole Waterloo Estate – Dorset

  • Tonbridge Higham Lane Est – Kent

  • Romsey The Cornmarket – Hampshire

  • Stewarton Lainshaw Street – East Ayrshire, Scotland

  • Selsdon Featherbed Lane – Greater London

  • Haxby Village – North Yorkshire

  • Great Barr Queslett Rd – West Midlands

  • Whickham Oakfield Road – Tyne and Wear

  • Worle – Somerset

  • Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade – West Sussex

  • Woking Westfield Road – Surrey

  • Wokingham 40 Peach Street – Berkshire

  • Exeter 51 Sidwell Street – Devon

  • Bath Moorland Road – Somerset