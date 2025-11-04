Midlands law firm bolsters team to tackle rise in disputes over wills

The triple impact of a rise in the number of blended families, an ageing population of ‘baby boomers’ and an increase in the number of people diagnosed with dementia, which could leave a will open to challenge, are all driving the increase in cases.

L-R: FBC Manby Bowdler CEO Neil Lloyd with partner Charlotte Clode and partner Kimberly Mears

FBC Manby Bowdler, as part of a wider expansion across the Midlands, is responding by strengthening its city centre team with a dedicated contentious probate team, led by award-winning lawyer Charlotte Clode, a partner at the firm and previous winner of Lawyer of the Year at the Modern Law Awards.

Charlotte, a top ranked litigator and one of the firm’s lead advisors on contentious wills, trusts and probate matters, is joined by Kimberly Mears, partner and a specialist in estate matters including challenges to the validity of wills, inheritance claims and the removal of executors and trustees.

Kimberly said the growth of the dedicated and specialist team included solicitor Rowan Jones and paralegal Olivia Grindle.

Partner Charlotte Clode and partner Kimberly Mears of FBC Manby Bowdler

She said: “Estates where assets have been left behind without a will have risen by more than 50,000 in the last year according to the Ministry of Justice data and probate disputes that end up in court have also increased by 37 per cent.

“These figures are alarming but not surprising. When someone dies intestate, the law dictates how their estate is distributed, which may not reflect their wishes or family circumstances. This can lead to bitter disputes, particularly in complex family structures such as blended families or where there are estranged relatives.

“When you add in an ageing population with higher generational wealth and an increase in the number of wills being challenged on the basis of mental capacity, it’s clear why we are seeing this trend.

“The sheer number of enquiries we are receiving in relation to wills, trusts and probate was the catalyst to us strengthening our team here in Birmingham.

“We can help clients navigate the judicial system in relation to disputed trusts and estates, including removing an executor or trustee, seeking guidance from the High Court on behalf of an executor or trustee and challenging the validity of a will or defending similar claims.”

FBC Manby Bowdler, which also has offices in the Black Country, Shropshire and Worcestershire, is the founding firm of the new Adeptio Law Group established to create a leading national legal services platform through the strategic acquisition of high-quality regional law firms. Its new Birmingham office offers a wide range of legal expertise to businesses and private individuals and can be found at 6 Bennetts Hill, Birmingham, B2 5ST.