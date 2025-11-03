Are rail services being delayed or cancelled after the train derailment in Cumbria?

Rail services across the UK and West Midlands are being disrupted after a part of an Avanti West Coast train came off the tracks near Shap in Cumbria this morning.

A major incident was declared as the 4.28am Glasgow to London Euston service came off the tracks at around 6.10am.

British Transport Police said that passengers had been safely escorted from the train.

NorthWest Ambulance stated that four people suffered minor injuries after 87 passengers were assessed at the scene - none were taken to hospital.

National Rail said disruption on train services is expected until the end of the day.

Routes across the country are affected. However in its latest update Avanti West Coast currently ranked its services on routes through Wolverhampton and Birmingham and Coventry as 'Good' although there are delays on services running through the West Midlands to Scotland. Services Stafford and Manchester are also ranked as good.

West Midlands Railway has also reported local issues, but their services at Wolverhampton and Walsall currently have no issues.

Here's what we know about the train delays.

Which lines and routes are affected?

The Avanti West Coast train derailed between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District in Cumbria, leaving all lines north of Preston blocked.

"Trains running between Carlisle and Preston may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled," it said.

The services affected are the Avanti trains between Glasgow Central and Birmingham New Street / Crewe / Wolverhampton / London Euston, and between Edinburgh and London Euston.

TransPennine Express between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport, and between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street, are also affected.

Avanti has advised its customers not to try to travel north of the city, and TransPennine Express is advising passengers to avoid travelling if possible.

Network rail engineers' vehicles are pictured near to where an Avanti West Coast train, travelling from Glasgow to London Euston sation, derailed, near Shap, north west England on November 3, 2025.

Here are the latest rainkings on Avanti West Coast servies by the rail operator:

Major delays: Edinburgh & Glasgow services: via Milton Keynes, West Midlands & Carlisle

Major delays: Glasgow services: via Preston & Oxenholme

Good: Birmingham & Wolverhampton services: via Coventry

Good: Chester & North Wales services: via Crewe, Stafford & Milton Keynes

Good: Liverpool Lime Street services: via Milton Keynes, Crewe & Runcorn

Good: Manchester services: via Milton Keynes, Stafford & Stoke-On-Trent

What if I already have train tickets?

Tickets for today on any affected routes will be valid on Tuesday 4 November without alteration required.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience delays, according to National Rail, which urges customers to keep their train tickets and make a note of their journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

If you still need to travel today, Avanti says those who already have tickets for its services on the affected routes can use them on the following services at no extra cost:

Ticket acceptance is in place on alternative routes with the following operators:

Between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh with @LNER

Between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central with @ScotRail

Between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street with @CrossCountryUK

Between Carlisle and Newcastle, as well as acceptance between Preston and York/Manchester with @northernassist

Between Preston and Carlisle and/Edinburgh with @TPEassist

Network rail engineers walk along the track near to where an Avanti West Coast train, travelling from Glasgow to London Euston sation, derailed, near Shap, north west England on November 3, 2025.

If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on one of the two Avanti West Coast services immediately before your booked train, or one of the two immediately after, according to customer advice.

West Midlands Railway said there were major problems reported on Birmingham New Street Lines, Cross City lines and Hereford via Worcester.

There is also a station alert at Shrewsbury via TElford. But no problems reported at Walsall and Wolverhampton.

TransPennine Express has hourly rail replacement services running between Carlisle and Preston, calling at Penrith North Lakes, Oxenholme Lake District and Lancaster.

If you are travelling from Glasgow Central and Edinburgh towards Manchester and Liverpool Lime Street, you can travel via the East Coast Mainline at no extra cost, TransPennine says.

If you are travelling from Preston towards Manchester, you can use your ticket at no extra cost on any TransPennine Express between Preston and Manchester or the Northern between Preston and Manchester Airport.

If you are travelling from Preston towards Liverpool Lime Street, you can use your ticket at no extra cost on the Avanti service between Preston and Wigan North Western, the Northern between Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street, or the TransPennine Express between Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street.

A police car is pictured near to where an Avanti West Coast train, travelling from Glasgow to London Euston sation, derailed, near Shap, north west England on November 3, 2025.

Those going northbound from Manchester, Bolton or Liverpool Lime Street towards Edinburgh and Glasgow Central can travel via the East Coast Mainline.

If the train you have a ticket for is cancelled, you can travel on any TransPennine Express, Northern, or LNER service within the two hours before or after your cancelled service.

Will there be delays beyond today?

Avanti says it's likely there will be "significant disruption to our network for a number of days," but has not yet provided details on what delays beyond Monday will look like.

You can check National Rail's real time journey planner for immediate updates on latest travel information.