The Oxon Priory pub in Shelton, Shrewsbury went up in flames at night on Monday, October 6, with a trail of destruction left behind after a suspected arson attack.

It came just a few months after the Greene King pub shut its doors to the public and was boarded up.

This week the national pub chain submitted plans to bulldoze the venue, with a report saying that the three storey section of the building “must be demolished in order to avoid potential instability and uncontrolled collapse.”

The fire at the Oxon Priory

The fire damaged Oxon Priory pub

Firefighters inspect the roof after the blaze

The news has been met with disappointment, including from the Shrewsbury Civic Society, an organisation which looks to preserve the built environment and celebrate the history of the county town.