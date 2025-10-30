New occupants for Chamber House in Shrewsbury

Reach for Inclusion Limited has taken over Chamber House on the Battlefield Enterprise Park, turning the two-storey building into a new vocational learning centre.

The Reach for Inclusion team at Chamber House

Shropshire Chamber has moved out of the Henry Close building as part of a reorganisation which has centralised all its operations in Telford.

Founded in 2018, Reach for Inclusion supports children and young adults who may struggle in mainstream settings, offering tailored programmes that promote personal development, life skills, and pathways to employment.

Founder Jo Garner said: “We’re delighted to have worked with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to give their former building a new lease of life as a vocational learning centre.

“This partnership will enable us to support more young people across Shropshire to gain the skills, experiences and qualifications they need to prepare for adulthood and employment.”

Director Siobhan Williams added: “This development is about so much more than a new building — it’s about creating opportunities for young people with special educational needs to thrive, build confidence, and discover what they are truly capable of.

“By transforming this space into a vibrant learning hub, we’re helping to ensure that every young person has the chance to succeed, contribute, and feel valued within their community.”

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “We’ve taken the decision to consolidate operations at our Telford office following a strategic review of how our members engage with us post-pandemic.

"The Shrewsbury site was originally earmarked to offer co-working and collaborative space, but the shift in working patterns and changing member needs has made that model less viable.

"Our focus now is on delivering flexible, high-impact support from a centralised base that reflects how businesses operate today.”