Watch the dramatic moment police find 300 cannabis plants in former Wales HSBC bank

Last week South Wales police executed a warrant at the former HSBC Bank located on Talbot Street, Maesteg, after reports from locals regarding suspicious activities at the address.

Footage from the search shows officers cutting through the barred windows before entering the premises to find approximately 300 cannabis plants.

Moment police find 300 cannabis plants in former bank

Police say that there were no individuals found inside the building at the time the warrant was executed on October 14.

A spokesperson posted: "This week officers executed a warrant at the former HSBC Bank located on Talbot Street, Maesteg, responding to intelligence gathered from the local community regarding some suspicious activities occurring at the address.

"Upon searching the premises, officers discovered approximately 300 cannabis plants. There were no individuals found inside at the time the warrant was executed.

"Community tips can lead to positive action such as this, so please get in touch if you have any suspicions."