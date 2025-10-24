Fresh 2026 touring caravan models in the spotlight at Salop Leisure

Salop Leisure is keen to provide an opportunity for existing and new customers to see the 2026 models, which were launched nationally at the Motorhome and Caravan Show held at the NEC, Birmingham recently, close up without the crowds.

The focus will be on Swift’s new models this weekend, October 25 and 26, while Coachman models will be in the spotlight on November 1 and 2.

Customers who buy one of the 2026 models over the two weekends will receive a free single axle motor mover, worth £1,295.

Paul Simpson, Salop Leisure’s associate director for touring caravan and motorhome sales.

Salop Leisure enjoyed its best Motorhome and Caravan Show since 2018, with sales double those achieved in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The company’s new touring and motorhome sales executive Molly Barrett secured five sales during the show.

Salop Leisure

“The show proved a big attraction to buyers and demonstrated that people are prepared to invest in their holiday and leisure time,” said Paul Simpson, Salop Leisure’s associate director for touring caravan and motorhome sales.

“We hope to see a lot of new and existing customers over the next two weekends when we will be launching the new Swift and Coachman 2026 models here in Shrewsbury in more of a relaxed atmosphere.”