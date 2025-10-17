New Shrewsbury retail park set to house new KFC, Starbucks and Indigo sun has letting agents appointed

Construction work on Hazledine Park in Meole Brace is currently underway, with Halls Commercial now named as the letting agents for the development - based on the former pitch and putt site.

Work on the Shropshire Council site is being carried out by Cordwell Leisure Developments, and started last month.

The retail park is set for practical completion by autumn 2026.

Construction work underway at Hazledine Park.

The site is located 1.3 miles to the south of Shrewsbury town centre at the junction of Hazledine Way and Oteley Road, adjoining Bannatyne Health Club and Meole Brace Golf Club.

High profile commercial units on the park have already been pre-let to KFC, Starbucks and Indigo Sun.

The remaining two units, which can be sub-divided, are now available through Halls Commercial in Shrewsbury.

The units range from 1,498 ft sq to 4,887 ft sq, respectively.

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, said: “We are delighted to have secured instructions to market the remaining units to let at Hazledine Park, a substantial, mixed used development in a strategic location with strong commercial potential.

“Units have already been pre-let to top tier brands, prior to construction commencing and this is a fantastic opportunity for other businesses to join them. This new development will offer excellent roadside visibility with high traffic flows.”

With in excess of 100 shared parking spaces, the park will be accessed from Hereford Road which connects to the A5 and A49 trunk roads.

The M54, which connects to the M6 and national motorway network, is within a short drive.

Surrounded by a mixture of residential, retail and leisure areas, Hazledine Park is situated immediately north of Meole Brace Retail Park, which has a range of prominent retailers including Argos, Currys, Next, M&S and Sainsbury’s.

The full landlord’s specification and quoting terms are available from Mr Evans at Halls Commercial on 01743 450700, 07792 222028 or james.evans@hallscommercial.co.uk.