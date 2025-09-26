Two jailed for motiveless Telford stabbing that left man fighting for his life

Lemar Boothe of no fixed abode and the teenage boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked their 18-year-old victim in Dawley last year.

The pair were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

Lemar Boothe

Boothe received a custodial sentence of seven-years and two months and the teenager was given 43 months at Young Offenders Institution.

The court heard how on Monday, October 18 last year at around 4pm police were called to King Street in Dawley following reports of a stabbing.

When emergency services arrived, they found the victim had suffered three stab wounds, including one to his chest, and was in a critical condition.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

Following the attack officers launched an investigation, which led to the 15-year-old and an 18-year-old man being arrested in connection with the incident. Boothe was arrested the following day.

All three were charged with attempted murder, with the 15-year-old and Boothe pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm during the trial held in May.

The 18-year-old man was found not guilty by a jury during the trial.

No clear motive has ever been established for why the attack took place.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury, from Telford’s reactive CID said: “I hope today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those who think they can bring violence to our streets and think they won’t face consequences.

“My team have worked tirelessly to get justice for the victim, and I hope today can bring him some sort of closure which will allow him to move forward with his life.

“No clear motive has ever been established for this attack, but it is unacceptable to carry out such violence in the middle of a busy Telford town.”