Man charged over Shropshire level-crossing crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision after a pick-up truck reportedly rolled onto railway lines near Church Stretton on February 18.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a road traffic collision at the Onibury Level Crossing, Craven Arms at around 6.50pm.

Network Rail workers on track at Onibury level crossing

A spokesperson said at the time that the "incident involved one pick-up truck that had rolled onto railway line. Crews extricated casualty and made vehicle safe."

Now a Birmingham man has been charged in connection with the incident.

The level crossing at Onibury

Alex Brookes, 36, of Station Road, Wythall was charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owners consent and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He is due to make his first appearance at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.