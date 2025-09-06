Shropshire Star
Man charged over Shropshire level-crossing crash

A man has been charged with several offences after a crash at a level-crossing in South Shropshire in February.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision after a pick-up truck reportedly rolled onto railway lines near Church Stretton on February 18.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a road traffic collision at the Onibury Level Crossing, Craven Arms at around 6.50pm.

Network Rail workers on track at Onibury level crossing
Network Rail workers on track at Onibury level crossing

A spokesperson said at the time that the "incident involved one pick-up truck that had rolled onto railway line. Crews extricated casualty and made vehicle safe."

Now a Birmingham man has been charged in connection with the incident.

The level crossing at Onibury
The level crossing at Onibury

Alex Brookes, 36, of Station Road, Wythall was charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owners consent and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He is due to make his first appearance at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday. 

