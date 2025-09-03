Fears digital switchover could leave rural Shropshire residents without television access

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, has warned residents to prepare for the digital switchover - officially named the public switched telephone network (PSTN) migration - that will see traditional landline phone systems replaced with digital technology.

Mr Anderson has warned that this "significant change" will impact the way that residents, particularly those in rural areas with "limited" digital connectivity, communicate and access "essential" services, and said they may face challenges adapting to the new technology.

The MP added that the move also threatens to leave residents in rural areas without access to a television if they do not have superfast broadband.

Mr Anderson has urged the Government to ramp up the rollout of superfast broadband so residents do not become digitally excluded in the next decade.

Stuart Anderson MP has encouraged residents in Shropshire to prepare for the digital switchover

The call comes after research by Age UK revealed that one in three over 60s - equivalent to 5.1 million people - said life is much harder compared to five years ago - because "the things they want to do are online".

Stuart Anderson MP said: "The digital switchover is a significant change which promises to deliver better quality phone calls. However, it is vital that everyone is equipped with the skills to navigate the transition smoothly.

"In the West Midlands, 21 per cent of older people - equivalent to 240,000 people - use the internet less than once a month or not at all.

"I have urged the Government to tackle digital exclusion in south Shropshire, and ensure everyone has access to reliable internet connections. I also welcome the support being provided by organisations such as Age UK, which is offering a range of services via its Digital Champions Programme."