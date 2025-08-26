The long hot summer of 1976: 22 sweltering pictures from drought in the West Midlands that put our 2025 heatwave in the shade

Today we bring you a snapshot of that summer thanks to a delve into our archives.
It has some familiar themes - rivers drying up, people struggling to keep cool and countryside around the West Midlands catching fire. There was even a town centre drama in Wolverhampton when a double decker bus overheated and caught fire.
The summer of 1995 was actually drier than 1976, and 2006 was hotter, but 1976 just seemed more memorable and seemed to go on forever.
It also led to long-term water restrictions, something we have so far escaped from in the West Midlands despite Severn Trent reservoirs being around half capacity.
1976 was the year when Brotherhood of Man triumphed at Eurovision, drought minister Denis Howell became the most famous man in the country with his Ed Davey-esque publicity stunts, and the crowd at Lords famously burst into a round of applause at a few drops of rain.
In Walsall, 17-year-olds Trudy Allen and Denise Clift made the most of the weather by relaxing in the town's Arboretum, where they took their sketch pads and spent he day drawing. In Oswestry, teacher Miss M Jones decided the classroom at Bellen House School was too hot, so took the youngsters into Cae Glas Park for an alfresco reading leasson.
But while it was great fun for the younger generation, it also caused some problems. Cannock Chase had to be sealed off from the public after being hit by a spate of forest fires, and the Elan Valley reservoir in Mid Wales - which supplied the West Midlands' water supply - came perilously close to running out of water. In Shrewsbury, fire crews were forced to draft in military Green Goddess fire engines after record demand meant every single one of its regular machines was tied up
The 1976 drought was intensified because 1975 had also been a dry summer.
Our current drought in 2025 comes after a relatively wet winter, which has helped protect reservoir levels.
There have been at least three official heatwave spells this year, which have merged to create a sustained dry period.
There is some sign of change, with more unsettled weather set to bring some much needed rainfall to the region for the next few days.
