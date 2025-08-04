Poundland launches online clearance sale - and you can get bargains from 10p ahead of UK store closures
Poundland is offering big discounts on toys, homeware and party gear before the discount store closes dozens of shops for good 🎉
Poundland has launched an online clearance sale with items starting from just 10p
The sale comes as the retailer prepares to close dozens of stores amid restructuring
New owners Gordon Brothers plan to reduce the store estate from around 800 to 650–700 locations
Discounts cover party supplies, toys, toiletries, and seasonal products
Delivery starts at £3.95, with free shipping on orders over £50
Poundland has launched a clearance sale with prices starting at just 10p ahead of its closure of dozens of discount stores across the UK, including the West Midlands, as the discount retailer reshapes its business.
Poundland runs around 800 stores across the UK and Ireland, but it is slimming down its operations under new owners Gordon Brothers who have plans to reduce the number of shops to between 650 and 700. That means big changes - and big savings - for shoppers.
The big online sale comes as part of a broader restructuring of the discount shop.
The retailer was taken over by the investment firm Gordon Brothers in June. It is undergoing an £80 million turnaround to simplify its offer and navigate tough trading conditions.
That includes cutting back on frozen and chilled food, renegotiating rents, and rethinking what products appear on shelves.
CEO Barry Williams said the goal is to get back to basics and deliver “the amazing value our customers expect”.
How to access the Poundland sale
If you’ve been meaning to top up on party bits, homewares or kids' toys, now’s the time.
The closing down deals are online only at Poundland.co.uk. Delivery starts at £3.95, but orders over £50 qualify for free shipping - ideal if you're planning to stock up.
The clearance event is already live, and features steep discounts on hundreds of items, including:
Party banners – from 10p
Plastic tumblers – 50p
Seasonal decorations – as low as 35p
Toys, toiletries, and homeware – all heavily marked down
While stock is limited, it’s a rare chance to snap up rock-bottom prices before lines disappear for good.
Which Poundland stores are closing down?
While the scale of store closures hasn’t been finalised, hundreds of branches could be affected. Poundland’s new leadership says it remains committed to the High Street, but is aiming to make the business leaner and more profitable.
Mark Newton-Jones of Gordon Brothers added: “We believe Poundland is an essential business to UK consumers and plays an important role on the High Street. We are committed to supporting its turnaround and future success.”
Between 150 and 200 Poundland stores are reportedly earmarked for immediate closure, with up to 500 more facing steep rent cuts of up to 50% as part of a court-backed restructuring scheme.
In June, Poundland announced that a total of 25 stores will shut their doors for good in August, with closures split across two dates: 10 branches on August 10, followed by 15 more on August 17.
Closing on August 10:
Ammanford
Birmingham Fort
Cardiff Valegate
Cramlington
Leicester
Long Eaton
Port Glasgow
Seaham
Shrewsbury
Tunbridge Wells
Closing on August 17:
Bedford
Bidston Moss
Broxburn
Craigavon
Dartmouth
East Dulwich
Falmouth
Hull St Andrews
Newtonabbey
Perth
Poole
Sunderland
Stafford
Thornaby
Worcester