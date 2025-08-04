Poundland launches online clearance sale - and you can get bargains from 10p ahead of UK store closures

Poundland has launched an online clearance sale with items starting from just 10p

The sale comes as the retailer prepares to close dozens of stores amid restructuring

New owners Gordon Brothers plan to reduce the store estate from around 800 to 650–700 locations

Discounts cover party supplies, toys, toiletries, and seasonal products

Delivery starts at £3.95, with free shipping on orders over £50

Poundland has launched a clearance sale with prices starting at just 10p ahead of its closure of dozens of discount stores across the UK, including the West Midlands, as the discount retailer reshapes its business.

Poundland runs around 800 stores across the UK and Ireland, but it is slimming down its operations under new owners Gordon Brothers who have plans to reduce the number of shops to between 650 and 700. That means big changes - and big savings - for shoppers.

The big online sale comes as part of a broader restructuring of the discount shop.

The retailer was taken over by the investment firm Gordon Brothers in June. It is undergoing an £80 million turnaround to simplify its offer and navigate tough trading conditions.

That includes cutting back on frozen and chilled food, renegotiating rents, and rethinking what products appear on shelves.

CEO Barry Williams said the goal is to get back to basics and deliver “the amazing value our customers expect”.

How to access the Poundland sale

If you’ve been meaning to top up on party bits, homewares or kids' toys, now’s the time.

The closing down deals are online only at Poundland.co.uk. Delivery starts at £3.95, but orders over £50 qualify for free shipping - ideal if you're planning to stock up.

The clearance event is already live, and features steep discounts on hundreds of items, including:

Party banners – from 10p

Plastic tumblers – 50p

Seasonal decorations – as low as 35p

Toys, toiletries, and homeware – all heavily marked down

While stock is limited, it’s a rare chance to snap up rock-bottom prices before lines disappear for good.

Which Poundland stores are closing down?

While the scale of store closures hasn’t been finalised, hundreds of branches could be affected. Poundland’s new leadership says it remains committed to the High Street, but is aiming to make the business leaner and more profitable.

Mark Newton-Jones of Gordon Brothers added: “We believe Poundland is an essential business to UK consumers and plays an important role on the High Street. We are committed to supporting its turnaround and future success.”

Between 150 and 200 Poundland stores are reportedly earmarked for immediate closure, with up to 500 more facing steep rent cuts of up to 50% as part of a court-backed restructuring scheme.

In June, Poundland announced that a total of 25 stores will shut their doors for good in August, with closures split across two dates: 10 branches on August 10, followed by 15 more on August 17.

Closing on August 10:

Ammanford

Birmingham Fort

Cardiff Valegate

Cramlington

Leicester

Long Eaton

Port Glasgow

Seaham

Shrewsbury

Tunbridge Wells

Closing on August 17: