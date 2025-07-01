Telford skincare specialist partners with cancer charity to offer free treatments 'to those who need it most'

Emma Louth, owner of EL Beauty & Therapy in Admaston, has partnered with Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to offer tailored, free-to-access treatments for people undergoing or recovering from cancer.

Motivated by her own experience of losing her mother to cancer nine years ago, Emma’s mission is close to her heart.

The skincare expert who boasts more than 30 years in the industry said she was inspired to pursue specialist training after witnessing the "limited" treatment options due to insurance restrictions and a general lack of awareness around treating clients with a cancer diagnosis.

Emma Louth, owner of EL Beauty & Therapy in Admaston, is offering free specialist treatments to cancer patients.

Alongside offering a range of wellbeing services, Emma is also undertaking additional training with The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester so she can continue to develop her support for those who need it.

"This is a really personal journey for me," she said. "I lost my beloved mother to cancer nine years ago and, after witnessing how limited her treatment options were due to insurance restrictions and a lack of knowledge around treating clients with a cancer diagnosis, I felt called to make a difference.

"I undertook specialist training to ensure others wouldn’t face the same barriers she did and I’m now proud to offer safe therapeutic treatments during what is often the most difficult time in someone’s life.

"Thanks to funding from Lingen Davies as part of its Wellbeing Programme, I can offer free-to-access specialist treatments to those in our community who need it most, removing the financial barriers which could otherwise prevent them from accessing the treatment."

Emma currently provides a range of specialist treatments and wellbeing services for those living with and beyond cancer, including oncology facials and massage, and restorative scar therapy.

"These treatments are not only safe for people undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment, but are also incredibly beneficial for the skin, body and emotional wellbeing," she continued. "It’s an honour helping my clients relax, reconnect with themselves and feel comforted during an otherwise challenging time.

"Scar therapy is particularly valuable for people post-mastectomy, -lumpectomy, or other cancer-related procedures, offering both physical relief and emotional healing by helping them reconnect and regain confidence in their bodies."

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund aims to make a positive difference to the lives of people living with cancer, or watching loved ones go through it, in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: "The variety of activities offered to those with a cancer diagnosis through our Wellbeing Programme is hugely valued by attendees, and the high demand for Emma’s specialist treatments are a true testament to the positive environment she creates for each and every person that comes to her door.

"The range of services Emma offers are not only a benefit to the body, but are also a vital lifeline for people seeking a break from the everyday stresses that often come following a cancer diagnosis."