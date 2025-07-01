Firefighters tackle farm machinery blaze near Newport

The incident took place at Lilyhurst Road at Lilleshall, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted to the incident at around 8.35pm yesterday - Monday, June 30.

Two crews, and the incident support unit, were sent to the scene from Newport and Wellington.

An update from the fire service said they discovered a Manitou telehandler which was 'fully involved in fire'.

Officers wore breathing equipment while using a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.