Up in smoke: Caravan dumped on Shifnal country lane is destroyed by fire

The caravan had been left in a layby on Redhill Lane (which is also part of the National Cycle Network's route 81) for a number of days.

Residents had first reported seeing the vehicle over a week ago.

The caravan before it went up in flames

The route has been blighted by fly-tippers in the past, with signs warning 'CCTV cameras in operation'.

Having been dumped in the layby, the caravan went up in flames on Sunday (June 29).

Signs warning of CCTV along the route

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene, sending two crews to the scene to deal with the blaze at around 12.45pm.

Now the charred remains and an up-turned axle remain in the layby.

Given the layby's proximity to a crop field and the extreme temperatures over recent days, it is fortunate the fire had not spread to the field.

A number of bags and containers discarded along the same route

More fly-tipped waste has also been left just 100 metres from the site of the caravan, with a number of black plastic bags dumped off the verge, along with large containers of plant grow - potentially discarded from use in an illegal cannabis grow.