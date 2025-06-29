Shropshire Star
Shifnal goes bananas! 33 pictures of fun in the sun at town carnival - can you spot anyone you know?

There were princesses, pirates and patriotism as a Shropshire town kick-started its summer with its annual carnival.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

More than 2,000 basked in the roasting heat for Shifnal Carnival, which featured an impressive parade of folks in a variety of fancy dress costumes.

The Far Far Away team took home the prize for best float with their Shrek 2 theme, complete with Shrek, Donkey and co on board.

The Gamble Family, aka the Dingo Dollar Squad, won the walker's award at Shifnal Carnival
The Gamble Family, aka the Dingo Dollar Squad, won the walker's award at Shifnal Carnival

The walker’s award went to the Gamble family, who were inspired by the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here dingo dollar challenges.

And Kevin Turley took home the “comical” award for his “old hag” costume.

Youngsters on the royal float, including Queen Emi, King Josh, Princess Olivia and Prince Kai, as well as their “attendants” Scarlett, Olivia, Ayeesha, Nell and Rosie, smiled and waved to the cheering crowd.

Old tractors on parade at Shifnal Carnival
Vintage vehicles were admired by the crowd at Shifnal Carnival
Bubbles, bubbles, everywhere at Shifnal Carnival
Scooting into town for Shifnal Carnival
Youngster in the pink at Shifnal Carnival
A marching band bring pomp and circumstance to Shifnal Carnival
Stilt walkers also wowed the crowd
Fairground rides kept kids entertained
More than 2,000 were estimated to be in attendance at Shifnal Carnival
