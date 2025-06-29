Shifnal goes bananas! 33 pictures of fun in the sun at town carnival - can you spot anyone you know?

More than 2,000 basked in the roasting heat for Shifnal Carnival, which featured an impressive parade of folks in a variety of fancy dress costumes.

The Far Far Away team took home the prize for best float with their Shrek 2 theme, complete with Shrek, Donkey and co on board.

The Gamble Family, aka the Dingo Dollar Squad, won the walker's award at Shifnal Carnival

The walker’s award went to the Gamble family, who were inspired by the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here dingo dollar challenges.

And Kevin Turley took home the “comical” award for his “old hag” costume.

Youngsters on the royal float, including Queen Emi, King Josh, Princess Olivia and Prince Kai, as well as their “attendants” Scarlett, Olivia, Ayeesha, Nell and Rosie, smiled and waved to the cheering crowd.

Old tractors on parade at Shifnal Carnival

Vintage vehicles were admired by the crowd at Shifnal Carnival

Bubbles, bubbles, everywhere at Shifnal Carnival

Scooting into town for Shifnal Carnival

Youngster in the pink at Shifnal Carnival

A marching band bring pomp and circumstance to Shifnal Carnival

Stilt walkers also wowed the crowd

Fairground rides kept kids entertained