Firefighters called out to stately home and Premier Inn last night - but both were false alarms

First crews were called to Dudmaston Hall near Bridgnorth at around 8.20pm.

The alarm was set off at the National Trust site due to a “system fault”.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth.

Then at 12.43am, firefighters were called to the Premier Inn at Euston Way, near Telford Central railway station.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the alarm was set off by an aerosol being sprayed in a toilet.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Tweedale.