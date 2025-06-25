David Chadwick MP warns Banc y Celyn wind farm plans could impact vital low-flying training zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Banc Y Celyn Energy Park is being proposed on the hills of Lower Eypnt, south of Builth Wells and north east of Upper Chapel.

The proposal is a joint venture between Wind2 and companies managed by Octopus Energy Generation.

David Chadwick MP first brought this issue to light after writing to the MOD regarding concerns raised by local residents about the potential impact of the Banc y Celyn development on military low-flying operations.

In response, the MOD confirmed that new turbines could interfere with essential low-flying training routes across Mid Wales.

Attending a low-flying aircraft briefing this week, Mr Chadwick pressed officials further and uncovered that RAF personnel at the session were not aware of the MOD’s formal objection letter regarding the wind farm plans. He was also told that the proposed turbines could force low-flying aircraft to divert from key training areas.

Low-flying training zones over mid Wales are considered strategically important to UK defence operations.

Mr Chadwick said; “Low-flying training in mid Wales plays a vital role in keeping our armed forces prepared and ready.

“Through my letter to the MOD and further questioning at this week’s briefing, I have uncovered serious concerns that the proposed Banc y Celyn wind farm may unintentionally impact this important training zone.

"It is vital that all relevant information is now put on the table, that the MOD and RAF are fully aligned, and that local communities such as Merthyr Cynnog are kept properly informed. “We must strike the right balance between delivering clean energy and protecting the operational needs of our armed forces. I will continue to press for full transparency on this matter.”