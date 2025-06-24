Update issued on flooding caused by burst pipe at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Telford hospital was impacted by flooding from a burst pipe last night (Monday, June 23), with the clean-up continuing this morning.

While the A&E plus women and children's services remained open, ambulances were diverted for a small time.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has now confirmed the damage is being assessed, but stressed emergency and maternity services are open, with people advised to continue to attend appointments unless advised otherwise.

The trust has however urged people to consider other services for conditions that are not serious or life-threatening.

Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

SaTH chief operating officer Ned Hobbs said: “We can confirm the water pipe was repaired last night at the Princess Royal Hospital. Our teams are currently assessing any damage and a clean-up operation is continuing. We would like to thank all patients and visitors for their support.

“Our Emergency Department and maternity services are fully open, and patients with urgent and emergency care needs should continue to come forward. People can support us by using alternative services for any conditions that are not serious or life threatening. NHS 111 can signpost you to the right service for your needs.

“Patients should continue to attend their appointments unless they are contacted by the trust.

“We would also like to thank our amazing colleagues and partners who are working hard to support our patients and minimise disruption.”