Donnington residents celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot win

Players living in Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, won up to £6,000 when their postcode was named as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The TF2 7NS postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK on Monday (June 23).

Residents in Ash Lea Drive are celebrating after winning the People's Postcode Lottery. Photo: Google

Players have won £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.