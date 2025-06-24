Donnington residents celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot win
Residents on a street in Telford are celebrating winning big in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Players living in Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, won up to £6,000 when their postcode was named as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The TF2 7NS postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK on Monday (June 23).
Players have won £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play.
People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.