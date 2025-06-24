A41 closed in both directions after serious crash involving lorry near Prees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the A41 at Sandford, near Prees, is closed in both directions after a crash involving a lorry.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 4.51pm, with several fire crews, police and ambulances crambled to help.

Posting on social media, the fire service asked drivers to avoid the area, saying the road could be closed for some time.

It said: "A number of crews are currently in attendance at an RTC on the A41.

"We expect this to be blocked for some time, please find alternative routes."

Crews from Hodnet, Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch had been sent to the scene.

In a separate post on social media Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The A41 at Sandford is closed in both directions due to a serious Road Traffic Collision (RTC).

"All the emergency services are at the scene. Please avoid the area if possible."