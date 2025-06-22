Overnight closures on A49 as work takes place to Onibury crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highway has published a closure order for the route.

It says that the closure is to allow Network Rail work to be carried out on the crossing.

The closure will shut the road from the Craven Arms roundabout with the B4368 Clun Road and Dale Street, to the junction with the A4113 at Bromfield.

Network Rail is expected to carry out the work over two nights.

The first will be from 11pm on Sunday, July 13, through to 6am the following day - Monday, July 14.

The second will take place between 10.30pm on Saturday, August 2, and 9.40am the following day - Sunday, August 3.

The road will remain open to emergency vehicles and there will be access to properties at all times.

Diversion routes via the B4368, the A442, the A456 and vice versa will be signed.

Local diversions will also be available.