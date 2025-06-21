'Leadership, and community spirit' - Telford building firm McPhillips scoops top honour at Shropshire awards

More than 700 people packed in to Telford’s International Centre for the 25th anniversary of the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, where 14 award winners were crowned.

It's the second time Hortonwood-based building and civil engineering company McPhillips has won the top prize at the business community’s biggest night of celebration, having previously lifted the title in 2010.

It was a very good night for Telford-based businesses, with Iconsys picking up the award for excellence in manufacturing and engineering, and Southwater Veterinary Group named best new business.

Shropshire Chamber Business Awards Company of the Year was McPhillips, Telford

Hortonwood-based aircraft access ramp maker Aviramp also picked up two awards for innovation and outstanding growth.

"I'm really pleased. We put a lot of effort into awards this year because we've seen so much growth in the last 12 months, since covid particularly the growth has been absolutely huge so it was important to us to enter these awards this year because we wanted to recognise the staff," said Vicky Burrows, Business Development Manager with Aviramp.

"Every single person within the company does an absolutely fantastic job, they can't all be here tonight because there's nearly 80 of us, but it's a real achievement and it's going to be wonderful going back to the office next week with the award."

Telford firm Aviramp scooped two awards

A special ‘Champion of Champions’ award to mark the competition’s milestone, open to all previous company of the year winners, was won by Oswestry-based home life safety company Aico.

The John Clayton Award, given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the Shropshire business community over a number of years, went to Steven Owen, managing director of Knockin-based Pave Aways.

Two other individual awards were handed out, with Anthony Cannan of Ludlow named young businessperson of the year, and Anna Redding from Derwen College taking the newly introduced inspirational adult learner prize.

Entertainers at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

Elsewhere, Shifnal-based boxing-themed education and training academy Brightstar won the community champion award, and Shropshire Wildlife Trust picked up the eco award.

"It's incredible that the award exists and that the value of nature is being recognised by the business community in Shropshire and we're very proud to be taking it home," said Wendy Wyatt, Fundraising Officer with Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

Wendy Wyatt and Helen O'Connor collect the Eco Award on behalf of Shropshire Wildlife Trust

"Part of our award was our land management advice service which makes sure we talk to anyone who manages land in Shropshire about how they do that better with nature, so that can be the borders of their site making sure they're putting in plants which are bee-friendly, or it could be working with farmers about how to manage their land in terms of wildlife, or applying to government agencies for funding and doing it in the best way for nature."

"We work with community groups and schools making sure people get the value of nature in their lives, we know it's fantastic for mental health and well being so we want to bring people closer to nature as much as we can," added Helen O'Connor, Shoropshire Wildlife Trust's Head of Development.

"We're really, really touched to have won. We weren't expecting it and we were up against some really good competition, so it's a real honour."

Shropshire Chamber Business Awards Best Small Business was Meg Hawkins Ltd

Meg Hawkins Limited, the homeware, giftware and greetings card company from Aston Botterell in south Shropshire, was named best small business, and the outstanding customer service prize went to Niche Patisserie of Oswestry.

Riverside Cabins, the boutique cabin pods tourism business near Shrewsbury, won the retail leisure and hospitality achievement trophy.

Guests heard a specially recorded video message from Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who congratulated the Shropshire business community for putting on the event over the past 25 years.

Inspirational Adult Learner was Anna Redding from Derwen College

“These awards recognise the brilliant businesses who help to put Shropshire on the map,” he said.

“Thank you for your tenacity, and for your entrepreneurial spirit. Thank you for creating jobs, fostering talent, and strengthening Shropshire’s high streets and communities. You are a credit in everything that you do.”

The event, which featured Greatest Showman-themed entertainment, also raised thousands of pounds for the Midlands Air Ambulance through a charity fundraising game.

Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “It is always a highlight of the calendar when we recognise the amazing businesses we’re so fortunate to have in our county – but it was even more special this time as we celebrated the event’s 25th anniversary.

“Our role at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is to help businesses of all sizes to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and celebrate their success.

“We want to be the driving force for a thriving economy, strong partnerships, and resilient growth in Shropshire, delivering a measurable impact for businesses and the community.”

Shropshire Chamber president Piran Littleton, whose Bishop’s Castle-based company Jesmonite made the trophies, said: “For a quarter of a century, these awards have stood as a beacon of excellence, recognising the resilience, innovation, and outstanding achievements of Shropshire’s vibrant business community.

Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

“Over the years, we’ve seen businesses grow, industries transform, and individuals rise to extraordinary heights - and we are incredibly proud to continue this tradition in 2025.

“This year’s celebration comes against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving world. We are all navigating a time of continued change - technological disruption, global economic uncertainty, environmental pressures, and shifting societal expectations.

“Yet, despite these challenges, our local businesses have demonstrated remarkable agility, leadership, and community spirit.”

The 2025 Winners in full