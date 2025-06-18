Tickets for world-famous Flying Scotsman's trip to Severn Valley Railway sell out in just three minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) was expecting demand to be high for tickets to travel behind the Flying Scotsman when it visits the line next month, but such was railway fans' excitement to travel behind the famous locomotive that all the seats were snapped up within three minutes of going on sale.

60103 Flying Scotsman will haul the first service on Friday, July 25, when the SVR reopens its full line following repairs after a landslip at Mor Brook bridge, between Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth stations in January.

While 12 miles of the line remain open, the heritage railway has been unable to operate services from Bridgnorth ever since.

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director, said: "We simply couldn’t have wished for a better result than this. It’s amazing, and a real vote of confidence in the Severn Valley Railway and the fact that we’ve been able to secure Flying Scotsman for this very significant milestone in our history.

60103 'Flying Scotsman' on the SVR's Oldbury viaduct in 2016. Photo: Alan Corfield

"As well as hauling our reopening service, 60103 will run two more return trips on July 25, and then take part in our Swinging Sixties weekend on July 26 and 27, hauling three return services each day.

"We are looking to see if we can add on any extra tickets for Flying Scotsman, including options for on-train dining, so look out for a further announcement, all being well.

"Even if you missed out on getting tickets to travel behind it, you’ll still be able to see Flying Scotsman in action by buying an event ticket to the Swinging Sixties weekend when we celebrate 60 years of the SVR in preservation.

"There’s so much going on during the event, with plenty of other steam and heritage locomotives in service, plus live music, a Ferris wheel, vintage cars and a real ale festival. We are going to celebrate in true SVR style!"

Repair work is currently underway, with specialist engineering contractors CML taking possession of the site at the beginning of June. The SVR recently reported "significant process" has been made on repairing the site and crews are on track to complete works and testing by July 25.