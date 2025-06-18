Telford's Police Open Day returns this weekend with a host of family activities - here's where and when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event takes place on Sunday, June 22, in the Blue Willow Car Park next to Telford's Malinsgate Police Station.

The day will include 36 exhibitors, and takes place from 10am to 4pm, with the first hour, from 10am to 11am specifically for children with special educational needs.

PD Peeler will be on hand at the event. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

Also set for the day is the force's new mascot Peeler, who will be making an appearance and meeting those attending.

Admission to the event is free, with youngsters getting the chance to watch a host of demonstrations, including West Mercia's police dogs, Shropshire firefighters showing how to extract a casualty from a car, and plenty more.

Other exhibitors present on the day include Telford Tigers, Telford Community Basketball, and West Mercia Search and Rescue, along with the chance to meet local police officers, chat about their jobs and even discuss a career in policing.

The event also coincides with the 40th anniversary of Telford Police making Malinsgate Police Station their base.

A previous police open day at Malinsgate Station, Telford. This year's open day is on the neighbouring Blue Willow Car Park.

Other attractions on the day include vintage cars - with a specific classic 30-year-old police Rover that would have operated on the beat in the town.

Temporary Chief Inspector for Safer Neighbourhood Teams and Prevention, Matt Saunders, said they were looking forward to welcoming families to the event.

He said: "It is going to be a glorious day, it is going to be hot and we will have ice cream vans and food stalls, but what we have really tried to do this year, which will be so positive, is make sure it is going to be really interactive for families."

He added: "The overall objective is all around community engagement, and genuine community engagement.

"A lot of the time we can be tied to the radio, going from one job to the next, this gives people the opportunity to speak to the local police force, have conversations, and see what the different teams do.

"You see a lot on TV but there is nothing better than speaking to to all the different departments and finding out first hand."