Six people injured in shocking early hours A458 crash on the Shropshire and Mid Wales border

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the incident had taken place on the A458 in Wollaston, with the emergency services alerted shortly after midnight today - Wednesday, June 18, by an off-duty nurse who came across the scene.

A number of people from both cars suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital by ambulance crews.

The road was closed for a number of hours due to the incident, with police also carrying out investigations.

A staement from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A 999 call from an off-duty nurse, who came across the incident, was received by the trust’s control room at 0.08am this morning (Wednesday 18th June).

"Four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a local community first responder, a MERIT trauma team and a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity responded to the incident on the A458 in the village of Wollaston, near the English/Welsh border in Shropshire."

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said that the casualties were taken to hospital for further treatment.

She said: "There were six occupants, three from each car, who required assessment by ambulance staff. Several had already self-extricated or been assisted out of their vehicle by fire colleagues already at the scene.

“Patient one was a teenage boy, a passenger in car one, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"Patient two, a woman passenger from the same car, sustained potentially serious injuries and received trauma care before being conveyed to the same hospital for further care.

"Patient three, the driver of the same car, didn’t require ambulance assessment.

“The three occupants in the second car were more seriously injured.

"Patient four, was a male driver, who had serious injuries. Once stabilised on scene by medics, he was taken by ambulance on blue lights and sirens to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"Patient five, a woman passenger, was trapped and required careful extrication with help from fire colleagues whilst she received trauma care from the team of ambulance staff.

"Once released, the woman was blue lighted to Royal Stoke University Hospital in a serious condition.

"Patient six, a second woman passenger, was assessed and found with serious injuries. She received trauma care and was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”