'Staff work tirelessly for children's benefit' - Primary school in Shrewsbury celebrates shining Ofsted report

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Radbrook Primary School on May 7 and 8 and have deemed the school to have maintained its 'Good' standards since a previous inspection in 2020.

In a glowing report, inspectors described Radbrook Primary School as an "inclusive" school that is at the "centre of its community".

The school is said to have high aspirations for pupils, with children encouraged to be the "best they can be".

Pupils at Radbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury. Picture: Radbrook Primary School

During inspections, Ofsted will often talk to parents to gauge their thoughts and views on a school. One parent's comment that staff are "driven by what is best for the children of Radbrook and everyone works tirelessly for their benefit", was described by inspectors as "typical of many".