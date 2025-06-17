Plans for 400 Shrewsbury homes in major development approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Homes had applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build on land to the west side of Shrewsbury - to the north of Mytton Oak road, and to the east of the A5.

The application requested permission for a total of 400 homes and an 80-bed care home.

Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee heard that the proposal would be built in four phases, with the application asking councillors to approve full planning consent for an initial 102 homes - and the care home, and then outline permission for a further 298 homes.

The site covers 19 hectares and will also include open space - 17 per cent above Shropshire Council policy - and landscaping.

The site is located to the north of Mytton Oak Road.

A report prepared for the committee explained that the proposed houses would be a mix of detached and semi-detached and short terraces, and will be a range of sizes between one and four bedroom dwellings.

The care home, which will be a three-storey 'L' shaped building will be sited at the south-western side of the site.

The committee heard that drivers will access the site directly from Mytton Oak Road, to the south.

As part of the plans more than £2m will be provided in community infrastructure levy funding - £1.5m for education, £50k for active travel, and £450k for road improvements.

The 106 agreement for the site comprises £1.3m of contributions, including £480k for passenger transport, £791k for health, £10k for a traffic regulation order, and £20k for travel plan monitoring,

In the initial 102 homes a total of 26 are classed as affordable.

Concerns were raised about the increase in traffic which will be created by the site, and the impact on the road network, but there were no objections to the plans from either National Highways, or local highways officials.

The application was approved with one objection and one abstention.