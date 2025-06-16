Part of Shropshire town High Street cordoned off after chunk of building falls onto pavement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.16am reporting the "collapse of a structure". One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene in the High Street.

Crews arrived to find debris on the pavement after part of a building had broken away and fallen to the ground.

Situated below the point where the material has fallen away is "crystals, jewellery and spiritual store" Fresh From Nature.

A cordon has been put in place and structural engineers have been called to attend.

A witness said nobody was hurt.

A post on social media by Bridgnorth Fire Station described the response to the incident.

It said: "Crews are currently in attendance in the High Street dealing with part of the building which has fallen down to street level from above the first-floor windows."

An eyewitness added: "The fire service are there and were awaiting a structural engineer. It is old decorative render on the side of the building that has come away.

"It's from the lower level/front floor level of the building. It has landed on the pavement below.

"Everybody was okay fortunately and the road has been cordoned off while investigations take place."