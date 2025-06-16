Part of Shropshire town High Street cordoned off after chunk of building falls onto pavement
Part of the High Street in Bridgnorth has been cordoned off after a chunk of a building fell from above a first-floor window onto the pavement below.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.16am reporting the "collapse of a structure". One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene in the High Street.
Crews arrived to find debris on the pavement after part of a building had broken away and fallen to the ground.
Situated below the point where the material has fallen away is "crystals, jewellery and spiritual store" Fresh From Nature.
A cordon has been put in place and structural engineers have been called to attend.
A witness said nobody was hurt.
A post on social media by Bridgnorth Fire Station described the response to the incident.
It said: "Crews are currently in attendance in the High Street dealing with part of the building which has fallen down to street level from above the first-floor windows."
An eyewitness added: "The fire service are there and were awaiting a structural engineer. It is old decorative render on the side of the building that has come away.
"It's from the lower level/front floor level of the building. It has landed on the pavement below.
"Everybody was okay fortunately and the road has been cordoned off while investigations take place."