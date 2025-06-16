A483 crash appeal after victim is left with 'potentially life-changing injuries'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed Powys Police said the incident, which involved two vehicles, took place on the A483 between Llanbister and Llanbadarn Fynydd, just before 4.30pm on Thursday, June 12.

The crash involved a Ford Ranger and Renault Captur.

A spokesman for the police said: "One person remains in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries."

The road remained closed while the vehicles were recovered and re-opened at approximately 3.40am on Friday, June 13.

The spokesman added: "Anyone who may have been travelling along the A483 between Llanbister and Llanbadarn Fynydd, at the time, is asked to contact police.

"Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dash cam in their vehicles.

"If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch via https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or call 101 quoting reference 25*483595.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."