Fire crews free horse stuck in a ditch near Whitchurch

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Whixall near Whitchurch this morning (Saturday, June 14) after a horse became trapped in a ditch.

The fire service received a call at 7.15am reporting the incident.

Three fire engines were sent from Wellington and Wem fire stations to the scene. An operations officer from the fire service was also in attendance, alongside a vet.

A fire service spokesperson said one horse was stuck in a ditch.

Firefighters used strops, ropes and boards to rescue and free the horse.

The horse was left in the care of its owner and the vet.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 9.20am.