Father and son from near Ludlow convicted of sex crimes - one is jailed for 18 years

Hugh Hughes, 72 and of Lion Lane, Clee Hill, was convicted of 18 offences of sexual and indecent assault.

Mr Peter Glenser KC, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court this week that “each and every allegation was contested” by Hughes, who was convicted after a trial earlier this year.

His son Lyle Hughes, aged 22 and of the same address, was also convicted by a jury of two counts of sexual assault, including one that was committed when he was just 12.