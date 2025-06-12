Rough sleepers in Shropshire 'afraid' for lives after multiple 'horrifying' violent attacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Charity The Shrewsbury Ark said there has been a "recent spike" in violence against people who are sleeping rough in the county town.

The charity has reported five attacks within a week, with one incident leaving a person hospitalised.

Bosses of the charity, that supports homeless and vulnerable people in the county, have warned that the attacks are a "clear and urgent signal" that the region is "facing a crisis".

The Shrewsbury Ark added that nearly one in 10 rough sleepers have been urinated on, according to national figures.

It stated that it is working closely with local authorities and the police to ensure that victims receive support.

Director of The Shrewsbury Ark, Anton Goodwin said: "The recent spike in violence against people sleeping rough in Shrewsbury is nothing short of horrifying. Five attacks in a single week - with one person hospitalised - is a clear and urgent signal that we are facing a crisis.

"No one should be afraid for their life simply because they have nowhere else to sleep. These are not isolated incidents — national figures show that over a third of people who are homeless experience physical assault, and shockingly, nearly one in ten have been urinated on. This is the reality of life on the streets.

"We are working closely with the police and Shropshire Council to ensure victims are supported, and we welcome the police’s serious approach to these crimes. But this cannot continue.

"We need our entire community - residents, businesses, authorities - to stand up and say this is unacceptable. Homelessness should never mean hopelessness, or worse, fear of violence. These are human beings. They deserve protection, respect, and a safe path off the streets."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.