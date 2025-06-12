Playful trio of lion cubs delight in adorable video at West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Keepers at West Midlands Safari Park are celebrating the arrival of the three African lions which were born to 12-year-old Amber on April 13. Now at the age of just over eight-weeks-old the youngsters have undergone their first health check, confirming their sexes as two boys and a girl.

They have since been named Nero, Nox and Nancy - in keeping with the park's theme of naming every newborn this year beginning with the letter N.

The births are being hailed as a 'significant' step towards the survival of the species, as lions are classed as ‘vulnerable’ in the wild by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Three lion cubs that have been born at West Midlands Safari Park, Bewdley, Worcestershire.

Senior carnivore keeper, Shauna Jenkins, said, “Amber has been a fantastic mother after giving birth to her three cubs.

"We keepers try to be as hands-off as we can with animal births, so we initially monitored the cubs via CCTV to minimise the disturbance.

"It has been exciting to watch them reach crucial milestones in their development under Amber's devoted care.

“As they've grown bigger and more active, the cubs have become increasingly playful, often seen using Amber as their climbing frame or her tail like a toy - particularly when she's lying down to eat.

"Their unique personalities are beginning to emerge and we're all eager to watch them to continue to grow and develop.”

The next steps for the cubs will be an introduction to the outside world, with the keepers allowing them access to an outdoor area, next to the lion house.

Just like a domestic cat, the cubs will need a second lot of injections and another health check before they are allowed to venture into the great outdoors to explore their habitat.

The lion cubs continue a recent baby boom at the Worcestershire attraction following the birth of three Sumatran tiger cubs, an Indian rhino calf, two blesbok calves and a barasingha fawn.