Girl, 17, admits arson and twice vandalising police vehicle parked outside Whitchurch station

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pled guilty on Tuesday, June 10 to five counts of criminal damage and one count of arson after a string of incidents in Whitchurch.

Police say, between March 11 and March 21, a marked police vehicle was vandalised with "offensive words and markings" on two separate occasions while it was parked at Whitchurch police station.

Two further incidents of criminal damage were reported after the skate area of Jubilee Park was vandalised, and a fifth incident was reported due to offensive markings spray painted onto external walls of the Royal Mail sorting office.