Welsh Unemployment Rise: Labour Must Scrap Their Jobs Tax, says Brecon and Radnor MP

The latest figures also show that the number of paid employees in Wales has decreased by 5,300, 0.4% over the month to 1.31 million.

But data from the ONS shows a much steeper drop of 1% when the figures are compared on the year

Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson David Chadwick MP said the jobs figures show Labour must scrap its job tax as its already causing a huge amount of damage on the Welsh economy

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP, Mr Chadwick said: “These latest figures show the huge amount of damage Labour’s misguided jobs tax is already having on the Welsh economy, with businesses in Wales implementing hiring freezes or cutting jobs.

“The Chancellor talks about growth, but her Budget measures are acting as an anchor against just that. This is especially true in Wales, where our economy is more dependent on small businesses than in Scotland or England.

"25 years of Labour rule in Wales has left our economy stagnant and the private sector employment in a much weaker state than other parts of the UK.

“Rachel Reeves needs to listen, look at the evidence unfolding and scrap her jobs tax to get the Welsh economy growing again.”