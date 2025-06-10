Market Drayton church leaders thank community for their 'kind words and concern' after suspected arson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police and firefighters were called to St Mary's Church in Market Drayton just before 8am on Monday, June 9.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found a large wooden oak door at the rear of the building alight and the Grade II-listed church filled with smoke.

The fire had burned away a section of the door but was fortunately contained by the firefighters before it spread to the curtains and wooden roof timbers.

Now, leaders at the church have issued their thanks to the community for their support and urged those with helpful information to contact the police.

St Mary's Church in Market Drayton after the fire

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "St Mary’s would like to thank everyone in town for their concern and kind words of support following the recent fire at the church.

"A door to the rear of the church was badly damaged and will need to be replaced, but thankfully the fire didn’t spread to the inside of the church.

"The main issue inside will be dealing with the smell of smoke, meaning carpets and upholstery will need to be cleaned.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

"It’s quite clear that the fire was deliberately started, so if anyone does have any information which may help the police with their enquiries, we would encourage them to contact West Mercia Police."

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed there had been no arrests in connection with the incident and launched an appeal for information.

Those with information are asked PC Esther Baskyfield on esther.baskyfield@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 68i of June 9, 2025.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org