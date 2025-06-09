Road closed and air ambulance on scene after Albrighton crash involving motorbike and car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Holyhead Road in Albrighton at around 5.45pm on Sunday after a crash.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident involved "one car and one motorbike".

A spokesperson for the fire service said several of casualties had been left in the care of ambulance and air ambulance crews.

Holyhead Road was temporarily closed in both directions at the junction of County Lane and Holyhead Road while the emergency services worked at the scene.

The road was back open by Monday morning.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.