Police appeal after 'arson' at Market Drayton church

Police and firefighters were called to St Mary's Church in Market Drayton just before 8am on Monday (June 9).

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a large wooden oak door at the rear of the building alight and the Grade II-listed building filled with smoke.

Fortunately, the blaze was quickly contained by the firefighters, who said they believed the incident was "an act of deliberate ignition by persons unknown".

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Shortly after, West Mercia Police confirmed the incident was being treated as arson. Now, they're appealing for information.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, where it was clear a door had deliberately been set on fire.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

"No arrests have been made. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the hours before the time it was reported, and may have seen suspicious activity to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Esther Baskyfield on esther.baskyfield@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 68i of June 9, 2025.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org