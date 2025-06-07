'Drug-taking' and 'serious risk' to staff prompt Oswestry Library's plans for 3m security fence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A planning application for Oswestry Library has been submitted to Shropshire Council outlining the issues affecting the Arthur Street building.

A report enclosed with the request details how the grounds of the library have been used for 'ongoing and severe anti-social behaviour'.

The application explains warns that the activity poses a 'serious risk to library staff, user (including families and children), and the wider community'.

The fencing would be installed at the rear and the side of the building, with gates for access.

The application states: "In recent years, the grounds of the library have been subject to ongoing and severe anti-social behaviour, including drug-taking, loitering, and vandalism, particularly during evening and night-time hours.

"This has resulted in repeated disturbances, safeguarding concerns for staff and users, and damage to property.

"There have been multiple reports from staff, police, and residents, highlighting the need for urgent intervention to improve site security.

"To address these serious concerns, the proposal includes the installation of CLD Securus security fencing around vulnerable areas of the library’s perimeter.

"The fencing has been carefully selected for its ability to provide a secure barrier without significantly impacting the visual amenity of the conservation area."

The details of the proposal say that the height of the fence would provide 'effective protection against climbing and unauthorised access'.

Oswestry Library. Picture: Google Streetview

Outlining the need for the fresh measures, the design and access statement submitted with the proposal says: "The installation is a necessary response to persistent and escalating incidents of anti-social behaviour on libray grounds, which include substance misuse, drug paraphernalia being found on-site, repeated trespassing, and threatening behaviour.

"These activities pose a serious risk to library staff, users (including families and children), and the wider community. The proposed fencing is essential to prevent unauthorised access, protect public health and safety, and enable the continued safe use of the library as a civic facility."

The proposals also comment on the impact of the fencing on the surrounding Oswestry Conservation area, stating: "The visual and aesthetic impact of the proposal has been carefully considered, with a low-profile fencing design that ensures minimal obstruction of existing views.

"The use of a dark finish further reduces the fence’s prominence within the streetscape, helping it to blend seamlessly with its surroundings and maintain the overall visual character of the area.

"The proposed works will have no impact on the heritage significance of the site, as there will be no loss of historic fabric.

"The installation is designed to be fully reversible, ensuring that future restoration or removal can be undertaken without permanent alteration. Visual harmony with the existing heritage context will be maintained through careful consideration of colour and design."

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.