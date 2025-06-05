Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' in multi-vehicle A442 crash in Telford, ambulance service confirms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash happened shortly before 5pm yesterday, Wednesday, June 5, on the A442 Eastern Primary.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the incident, and was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The scene of the collision on the A442 in Telford

The crash involved a number of vehicles and took place on the northbound carriageway - underneath the bridge for Telford Railway Station.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the A442 in Telford a 4.55pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

The incident saw the route closed for some time, with traffic turned around and sent back up the slip road as the emergency services worked to help the casualty.