Broken bridge in Telford Town Park to be replaced after volunteer group receives large cash injection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Friends of Telford Town Park have been given £10,400 towards a £14,800 project to replace the Crannog pedestrian bridge.

The group also received £1,000 from Telford & Wrekin Council's grassroots grants while the authority has made up the rest of the shortfall to fund the project.

Work will mean that visitors can access a part of the park that has been unreachable for months.

Adrian Smith, chair of the Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP), said: "We are delighted to have secured this Lottery funding to replace the Crannog bridge, it has fallen into disrepair so needs urgent attention.

The Friends of Telford Town Park have been given £10,400 towards a £14,800 project to replace the Crannog pedestrian bridge.

"The footbridge has been fenced off for some time as it is simply impassable and replacing it is something the Friends have wanted to do, but did not have the funds and needed to employ professional services to complete.

"We had all our fingers crossed that our Lottery application would be successful and having the confirmation that it was is simply wonderful - we are also very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for their contributions as well and we can’t wait to get the work done and transform the area.

"This is part of a wider major project by the Friends to renovate the whole of the Crannog and Grange Pool area, which is ongoing.

"It’s situated at the southern end of the Town Park, well away from the busy town centre end, and to some extent hidden gems of the Town Park."

The Crannog bridge was established in the 1990s to support the study of wildlife around Grange Pool. The FOTTP also helped fund the original bridge as well as its replacement.

Concrete plinths will be created to lay the seven metre wide replacement pedestrian bridge on. It will be made from steel and recycled plastic grooved surface decking and feature handrails and welded post brackets.

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Carolyn Healy said: "We are delighted that the Friends of Telford Town Park have secured additional funding to ensure that the work can go ahead.

"Telford Town Park is the largest green space in the Borough and attracts so many different people here from families, to walkers, fishing groups, nature spotters and history lovers.

"Ensuring access to all areas of the Park is important to us and individual projects to make this happen helps provide a space for all. Working with the Friends of Telford Town Park to complete the bridge repairs supports our accessible aims for the Park.

"We look forward to seeing the work completed and to sharing updates on our social channel."