New nursery proposed for Sikh temple in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Leaders at Telford Gurdwara (Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurdwara) in Priorslee have revealed their plans to use part of the building as a nursery.

The gurdwara has been operating out of Abbey House on Whitechapel Way since 2023, when permission was granted to turn the former office building into a place of worship.

If the latest plans are approved, part of the building's first floor - which the application states is "under-utilitised" - would be used to create a new nursery.

Documents, submitted by Simpatico Town Planning on behalf of the gurdwara, state the area is presently used to provide classrooms for religious learning, a library and a marriage registry room.

"However, during weekdays this space is not required for these purposes, being therefore under-utilised," the planning statement continues.

Abbey House became a Sikh temple in 2023. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

"The impetus behind this application proposal is to enable the space to be used more efficiently, to maximise its benefit to the community."

Under the plans, the area would be used to provide childcare and nursery services for the general public and existing members of the congregation between 7am and 7pm from Monday to Friday.

At weekends, the same area would be used to provide a creche "where children will be looked after and learn about the Sikh faith, its history and its teachings while their parents go to worship or attend ceremonies".

The full application is available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0340.