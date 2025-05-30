Telford-based charity receives cash boost from Severn Trent to improve accessibility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy has received more than £14,000 from Severn Trent’s Community Fund.

The funding has been used to install a waterless toilet at the group's base at the Halfway House, giving visitors to the community group a more accessible, cleaner and accommodating space.

Yellow Ribbon purchased the Halfway House last summer. The facility on the Wrekin is open to the community, aiming to support wellbeing, build stronger connections and provide skills and learning opportunities.

The grant from Severn Trent’s Community Fund has meant that the site, that currently does not have a mains water supply, can expand its capacity and now offers an eco-friendly solution that can be used without water, electricity or chemicals.

Community Development Lead for Yellow Ribbon, Laura Hollie said: "The funding from Severn Trent’s Community Fund has transformed the way we are able to use our Halfway House. It’s made it a much more accessible space where we can now host a large variety of events and activities for the local community to enjoy."

The charity provides support for people on release from prison and with complex needs.

Community Fund Officer for Severn Trent, Jade Gough, added: “We’re thrilled to have been able to support Yellow Ribbon. The addition of the waterless loo has meant that they’re able to host more events than before at Halfway House and really create a space for all the community to enjoy.”

Plans for the community group includes running creating alternative educational classes, youth programmes such as woodcraft and nature-based learning, as well as offering volunteering opportunities to the community.