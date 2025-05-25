Rare exhibition of religious artwork on display in Shrewsbury - here's how you can view it

The exhibition launched with a private viewing on Friday, May 23, and opened to the general public the following day, at St Julian’s Church, Wyle Cop. It will run for two weeks until Friday, June 6.

An icon painter for over 40 years, Aidan, based in Shrewsbury is considered one of the leading liturgical artists in the Western world.

He has curated the exhibition of more than 80 works, both large and small, with 19 icons being exhibited by Aidan himself.

He has icons, frescoes, mosaics and sculpture in more than 25 countries, commissioned by churches, cathedrals, organisations and private individuals.

Aidan’s original drawing for the Icon Screen, which was approved by the King, is also on display in the exhibition.

St Julian's Church, Shrewsbury

Aidan Hart delivers a talk

Father Panteleimon Maxfield at the exhibition

“After an amazing opening, with so many people turning up and so much interest, we’re looking forward to what promises to be an exciting exhibition,” said Aidan who is also an author and international speaker.

“People have had so many questions I look forward to giving a series of talks to explain some of the mysterious elements of icons that people have asked me about at the opening.”

Aidan’s talks launched on Saturday and will continue at St Julian’s, on Tuesday, May 27 at 7.30pm, Saturday, May 31 at 3pm and Thursday, June 5 at 7.30pm.

The icon exhibition, ‘Eternal Light: The Art of Holy Icons’, opens Mondays to Saturdays, 11am to 4pm.

There are also evening openings on Tuesday, May 27 and Thursday June 5, 7pm to 9pm.

Aidan Hart is also the founder and tutor for the icon painting programme at the King’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, which is primarily taught in Shrewsbury and attracts students from across the UK and around the world. Some of his students also have icons in the exhibition.

The display is part of the Nicaea 2025 festival, organised by the Shrewsbury Orthodox Church, taking place in Shrewsbury in May and June. It celebrates the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, held in 325 AD, a pivotal event in the history of Christianity. The anniversary is being commemorated around the world.