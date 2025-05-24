Watch: 'Shropshire has done us proud' - 77 glorious pictures as County show celebrates 150th anniversary in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire County Show welcomed thousands to the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, where there was a monster truck display, a cookery stage and livestock exhibits at the milestone celebration of farming in the county.

Given the significant anniversary, the political and financial challenges facing the farming industry and the fact the county lost its flagship event this year in the Shrewsbury Flower Show due to money woes, it felt to many like the success of this year’s county show carried added importance.

However, Shropshire “did us proud”, in the words of showground chief executive Ian Bebbington, who said more than 6,500 went through the gates despite grey skies.

“It has been absolutely magnificent,” he said. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of the people.

“We’ve had monster trucks on show, we’ve had record livestock numbers.

“The pig racing is a new thing which went down really well and there was a beautiful display of shire horses.”

Neale Sadler Society Chairman with the Trustees prize

Young farmer John Lewis enjoys a pint

Young farmer Abbey Lewis and her winning display.

Evie Osenton, 5, holds an owl

Evie Osenton, 5, at the county show

Fin Haseldine with Narla

Sophie Handley, 4, and Jessica Handley, 9, from Market Drayton with Icicle and Iastone

Lily Mackett, 6, at the county show

Competitors at 'Scrufts'

Adam Purnell, aka Shropshire Lad, cooks up a storm

Albert Stephenson, from Shrewsbury, with dogs Drake and Purby

Albert Stephenson, from Shrewsbury, with dogs Drake and Purby

SHREW COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 24/05/2025Pics at West Mids Showground of the Shropshire Show.

Lenny Jones from Telford enjoying the show

Grace Duncan, 6, on Jules, with Amy Simcox.

Ben Ford, 12 from Gobowen

Rob Clarke and William the shire horse, from Northampton.

Steve Worrall of Shropshire Woodcarvers

Steve Worrall of Shropshire Woodcarvers

Rebecca and Isabella Brassington with Piglet the pony

Rob Clarke and William the shire horse, from Northampton.

Charlie Whittcase, 5, on a tractor

Ray and Bev Langton from Shropshire Morris

Ray and Bev Langton from Shropshire Morris