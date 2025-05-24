Shropshire Star
Watch: 'Shropshire has done us proud' - 77 glorious pictures as County show celebrates 150th anniversary in style

A hugely popular agricultural show was giving "quintessential Shropshire” for the 150th year - with vintage tractors, shire horses and a flypast from a Lancaster bomber.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

Shropshire County Show welcomed thousands to the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, where there was a monster truck display, a cookery stage and livestock exhibits at the milestone celebration of farming in the county.

Given the significant anniversary, the political and financial challenges facing the farming industry and the fact the county lost its flagship event this year in the Shrewsbury Flower Show due to money woes, it felt to many like the success of this year’s county show carried added importance.

However, Shropshire “did us proud”, in the words of showground chief executive Ian Bebbington, who said more than 6,500 went through the gates despite grey skies.

“It has been absolutely magnificent,” he said. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of the people. 

“We’ve had monster trucks on show, we’ve had record livestock numbers.

“The pig racing is a new thing which went down really well and there was a beautiful display of shire horses.”

Neale Sadler Society Chairman with the Trustees prize
Young farmer John Lewis enjoys a pint
Young farmer John Lewis enjoys a pint
Young farmer Abbey Lewis and her winning display.
Young farmer Abbey Lewis and her winning display.
Evie Osenton, 5, holds an owl
Evie Osenton, 5, holds an owl
Evie Osenton, 5, at the county show
Evie Osenton, 5, at the county show
Fin Haseldine with Narla
Fin Haseldine with Narla
Sophie Handley, 4, and Jessica Handley, 9, from Market Drayton with Icicle and Iastone
Sophie Handley, 4, and Jessica Handley, 9, from Market Drayton with Icicle and Iastone
Lily Mackett, 6, at the county show
Lily Mackett, 6, at the county show
Competitors at 'Scrufts'
Competitors at 'Scrufts'
Adam Purnell, aka Shropshire Lad, cooks up a storm
Adam Purnell, aka Shropshire Lad, cooks up a storm
Albert Stephenson, from Shrewsbury, with dogs Drake and Purby
Albert Stephenson, from Shrewsbury, with dogs Drake and Purby
SHREW COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 24/05/2025Pics at West Mids Showground of the Shropshire Show. Albert Stephenson from Shrews' with Drake and Purby.
SHREW COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 24/05/2025Pics at West Mids Showground of the Shropshire Show.
Lenny Jones from Telford enjoying the show
Lenny Jones from Telford enjoying the show
Grace Duncan, 6, on Jules, with Amy Simcox.
Grace Duncan, 6, on Jules, with Amy Simcox.
Ben Ford, 12 from Gobowen
Ben Ford, 12 from Gobowen
Rob Clarke and William the shire horse, from Northampton.
Rob Clarke and William the shire horse, from Northampton.
Steve Worrall of Shropshire Woodcarvers
Steve Worrall of Shropshire Woodcarvers
Steve Worrall of Shropshire Woodcarvers
Rebecca and Isabella Brassington with Piglet the pony
Rebecca and Isabella Brassington with Piglet the pony
Rob Clarke and William the shire horse, from Northampton.
Charlie Whittcase, 5, on a tractor
Charlie Whittcase, 5, on a tractor
Ray and Bev Langton from Shropshire Morris
Ray and Bev Langton from Shropshire Morris
Ray and Bev Langton from Shropshire Morris
Kayden Barnett from Malpas
Kayden Barnett from Malpas

