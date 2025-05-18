Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick Calls for Paid Carer's Leave

The party is urging the UK Government to move beyond the current provision of unpaid carer's leave, warning that for thousands of unpaid carers in Wales, the right is effectively meaningless, as many simply cannot afford to use it.

In Wales, over 310,000 people — more than 10.5% of the population — identify as unpaid carers, a significantly higher proportion than in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland. In some areas, such as Neath Port Talbot, that figure rises to over 12%, among the highest in the UK.

In Powys, at least 13,465 people are registered as unpaid carers.

These numbers are likely an undercount, as many people with caring responsibilities do not identify or realise that they qualify as carers.

Unpaid carers in Wales are nearly twice as likely to live in poverty, with 20% in the most deprived areas. A key driver of this is the difficulty many face in staying in paid work. Inflexible employment and the inability to take time off due to caring responsibilities are major barriers.

In April 2024, a UK-wide law introduced by Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain gave an estimated 2.4 million carers the right to take five days of unpaid leave each year. While the Welsh Liberal Democrats have welcomed this as a significant step forward, they argue it does not go far enough and are now calling for the legislation to be extended to guarantee paid leave.

Recent data from Carers Wales shows that 55% of carers in Wales have not taken advantage of their new right to unpaid leave, not because they don’t need it, but because they cannot afford to lose income.

It is estimated that unpaid carers in Wales save taxpayers around £10 billion annually.

David Chadwick, Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster spokesperson, said: “Unpaid carers are the backbone of our care system, yet far too many are forced to choose between caring for a loved one and putting food on the table.

“Wales has higher levels of ill health and deprivation than much of the UK, so carers here are under particular strain. The right to unpaid leave is a welcome step, but without financial support, it’s inaccessible for too many.

“Carers deserve more than thanks — they deserve rights they can actually use. That means paid, fair, and accessible carer’s leave. The Government must commit to delivering this by the end of the Parliament.”