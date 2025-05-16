A county councillor from Talgarth has been appointed the new Chair of Powys County Council

Councillor William Powell, who represents the Talgarth ward, was elected chair at council’s annual general meeting on Thursday, May 15, succeeding Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, local member for Llangyniew and Meifod ward.

Cllr Powell was first elected as a county councillor in 2004.

Elected Vice Chair of the council at the same meeting was Councillor Geoff Morgan, local member for Ithon Valley, and Councillor Danny Bebb, local member for Churchstoke, was elected Assistant Vice Chair.