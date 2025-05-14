Broseley Town Council elects new mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Caroline Bagnall was granted the role at a meeting in the town on Tuesday (May 13) evening.

The Labour councillor regained her seat on Shropshire Council at the local elections earlier this month after picking up just under 44 per cent of the vote.

Broseley Town Council. Picture: LDRS

She was first elected in 2021 when she beat Conservative Simon Harris, who held the seat at the time. On that occasion, Labour won nine seats. However, they only gained four this time around with the Liberal Democrats winning overall control of the council.

“The results have brought about huge changes for the governance of the county,” said Councillor Bagnall.

Caroline Bagnall (centre) was elected the new mayor of Broseley at a town council meeting. Picture: LDRS

“Many good people lost their seats in the election and it was sad to say farwell to them.

“There were people who devoted many years to serving their communities who are no longer on the council, and it will be especially sad for those who lost their seats by very few votes. But that’s the way democracy works, and change can be very healthy.

“I look forward to getting to know my new colleagues and finding out what community responsibilities I will have.

Caroline Bagnall has been elected as the new Mayor of Broseley. Picture: Shropshire Council

“We’ve already had to sign up for a large number of courses and these will provide opportunities to meet and get to know new councillors.”